The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has arrested the headmaster of Gaidar Makada Special Primary School in the Kumbotso Local Government Area.
The headmaster, whose name was withheld, was accused of unlawfully auctioning government assets.
PCACC’s spokesperson, Kabir Abba, said the arrest followed a complaint that the headmaster was selling the school’s vital assets when the state government is struggling to address the gaps in the provision of furniture at public schools.
Mr Abba said that the commission was investigating the issue and trying to recover the stolen furniture.
|
“An investigation uncovered that critical items including metal fixtures, benches, and furniture had mysteriously disappeared from the school,” the statement read.
“Suspicion fell on the headmaster, whose questionable activities were previously flagged during discussions with the school-based management committee (SBMC) and PTA Chairmen.
“Today, August 31, 2024, the thefts were officially reported, prompting swift action from PCACC.
“The commission is now focused on recovering the stolen properties and ensuring that such corruption does not compromise the integrity of our educational institutions”, the statement said.
READ ALSO: After paying N3 billion compensation, Kano govt reallocates Eid prayer ground shops
In June, Governor Abba Yusuf declared a state of emergency in the education sector. He expressed disappointment over the decline in the quality of education in the state, saying over 4.7 million primary school pupils were sitting on bare floors across the state.
He also said more than 400 schools in the state had only one teacher for all classes and subjects, and the teachers struggled with outdated and insufficient resources.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999