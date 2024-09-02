The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, has ordered the investigation of a fire outbreak in a part of the Muhammadu Buhari House Governor’s Office in the state capital.

The spokesperson for the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Yar’adua, announced in a statement that the fire outbreak on Monday damaged the mini chamber attached to the office.

The official said state and federal firefighters controlled the fire before it escalated to other parts of the office.

Mr Yar’adua said the source of the fire had yet to be ascertained. However, he said a committee has been tasked with finding the cause of the fire outbreak, the extent of the damage caused by the inferno, and identifying lapses (if any) that led to the incident.

The committee, headed by the Head of Civil Service of the State, will also recommend ways to prevent future occurrences and provide any other essential recommendations in the circumstances.

He added that the governor’s office would provide the secretaries for the committee.

