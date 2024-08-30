Nigerian troops engaged terrorists in a gun battle in Kaduna leading to the death of nine terrorists.

According to an official statement by the army, several weapons, including guns and ammunition, were recovered from the terrorists after the battle.

The army posted on its official X Handle on Friday that the encounter took place at Kampani Doka and Rifigoro communities in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state. It, however, did not state when the battle occurred.

According to the post, the troops conducted offensive operations into the terrorists’ stronghold near Kampani Doka and met strong resistance from the terrorists who opened fire upon sighting the troops.

“In a shootout that lasted for hours, the gallant troops subdued the criminal elements with superior firepower, thereby neutralising seven of the terrorists.

“The troops recovered three AK-47 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines (four fully loaded with 120 rounds of 7.62mm Special), a magazine carrier and motorcycles.

“Other items include three mobile cell phones, two Baofeng communication radios, and three pairs of civil clothes,’’ it said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Several terror groups operate in Kaduna and other north-west states. The army did not state which of the groups was involved in the attack. The terror groups routinely attack communities, killing and kidnapping residents.

In its post, the army added that its troops further projected offensives to Gayam village in the same Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, where a notorious insurgent leader was killed.

It said that some of his accomplices fled with gunshot wounds, leaving behind their weapons and equipment.

“Among the items recovered by the troops were a PKT machine gun with eight rounds of ammunition, a Baofeng radio, multiple communication devices, one SMF magazine, and 14 mobile SIM cards.

“These successful operations, marked by the deletion of key terrorist figures and the seizure of dangerous weapons, are a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability to the region.

“We call on the public to continue supporting the relentless efforts of our security forces, who are tirelessly working to ensure the safety and security of all citizens,’’ it added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

