The senior special assistant to Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State on entrepreneurship, Abdulraham Mai Kadama, has resigned from his appointment and defected from the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).
Mr Mai-Kadama announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after meeting the deputy senate president, Barau Jibrin, in Abuja on Wednesday.
Mr Mai Kadama was the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement in Plateau State and leader of G-6 in Kano State, among other roles, before defecting to the APC.
In a statement posted on Facebook, the deputy senate president said Mr Mai-Kadama joined the APC to promote good governance and fast-track the development of Kano and Nigeria as a whole.
“Another plus for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a top shot of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Kwankwasiyya movement, Abdulrahman Mai Kadama Kwankwasiyya joined the party.
“Today, Mai Kadama Kwankwasiyya was in my residence in Abuja, where he dumped the red cap and joined the largest political party in Africa, APC.
“With the change of party, he announced that he is now Mai Kadama Maliya. The grassroots politician also announced his resignation as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Kano State on Entrepreneurship II.
“The brand new Mai Kadama Maliya called on his young political comrades to join our great movement to deliver more dividends of democracy to our people.
“As I said previously, our party, APC, is the only party genuinely committed to enhancing the standard of living of our people. Let’s do it together; the train can accommodate all”, Mr Jibrin wrote on Facebook.
