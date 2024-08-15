The senior special assistant to Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State on entrepreneurship, Abdulraham Mai Kadama, has resigned from his appointment and defected from the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

Mr Mai-Kadama announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after meeting the deputy senate president, Barau Jibrin, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Mai Kadama was the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement in Plateau State and leader of G-6 in Kano State, among other roles, before defecting to the APC.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the deputy senate president said Mr Mai-Kadama joined the APC to promote good governance and fast-track the development of Kano and Nigeria as a whole.

“Another plus for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a top shot of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Kwankwasiyya movement, Abdulrahman Mai Kadama Kwankwasiyya joined the party.

“Today, Mai Kadama Kwankwasiyya was in my residence in Abuja, where he dumped the red cap and joined the largest political party in Africa, APC.

ALSO READ: Ndume apologises to APC for criticising Tinubu

“With the change of party, he announced that he is now Mai Kadama Maliya. The grassroots politician also announced his resignation as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Kano State on Entrepreneurship II.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“The brand new Mai Kadama Maliya called on his young political comrades to join our great movement to deliver more dividends of democracy to our people.

“As I said previously, our party, APC, is the only party genuinely committed to enhancing the standard of living of our people. Let’s do it together; the train can accommodate all”, Mr Jibrin wrote on Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

