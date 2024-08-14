The Katsina government has lifted the curfew imposed on the state following the #EndBadGovernance protest that was hijacked by rioters who destroyed public property.
This is contained in a statement issued by Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar’adua, the director of press, Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), on Tuesday in Katsina.
“Following reports on prevailing peace and harmony in all parts of the state, the acting governor, Malam Faruk Lawal-Jobe, has lifted the curfew imposed on the state with immediate effect.”
|
The state government urged residents to report any suspicious movement of persons to the relevant authorities for prompt action.
He also reiterated the commitment of the government to curtail the security challenges in the state.
The acting governor appreciated the security agents and people of the state for their support and understanding.
READ ALSO: #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria: Group seeks respect for citizens’ rights
He, therefore, appealed for more support, cooperation and prayers for peace to reign in the state.
He said: “no meaningful development can be achieved in an atmosphere of insecurity.”
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999