The Katsina government has lifted the curfew imposed on the state following the #EndBadGovernance protest that was hijacked by rioters who destroyed public property.

This is contained in a statement issued by Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar’adua, the director of press, Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), on Tuesday in Katsina.

“Following reports on prevailing peace and harmony in all parts of the state, the acting governor, Malam Faruk Lawal-Jobe, has lifted the curfew imposed on the state with immediate effect.”

The acting governor said that the decision to lift the curfew was to enable the residents to continue with their normal businesses unhindered.

The state government urged residents to report any suspicious movement of persons to the relevant authorities for prompt action.

He also reiterated the commitment of the government to curtail the security challenges in the state.

The acting governor appreciated the security agents and people of the state for their support and understanding.

He, therefore, appealed for more support, cooperation and prayers for peace to reign in the state.

He said: “no meaningful development can be achieved in an atmosphere of insecurity.”

(NAN)

