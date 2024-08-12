The Buji Local Government Council of Jigawa has confirmed the death of a 30-year-old man and his two-year-old son in a building collapse that occurred in Madabe village.
The council’s Information Officer, Ali Safiyanu, who confirmed the information to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday, said the 25-year-old mother of the boy survived the incident.
Mr Safiyanu said that the surviving mother is responding to treatment at an undisclosed hospital.
He explained that the incident that led to the building’s collapse occurred on Sunday night during a downpour.
Also speaking, Badaruddeen Tijjani, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in the state, confirmed the incident but could not immediately give the names of the deceased and the survivor.
Mr Tijjani said an investigation had since commenced into the incident.
NAN recalls that floods wreaked havoc between Thursday and Sunday in some villages in the area, displacing about 400 households and destroying about 1,000 farms.
The State Management Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had already distributed relief items to the displaced persons camped in one of the schools in the area.
(NAN)
