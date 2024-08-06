A member of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, has asked the former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and a member of the House, Abdulmummin Jibrin, to stop inciting the people of the state against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Doguwa, who represents the Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State, said this in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES.

The legislator said Mr Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, was caught on camera denigrating the APC and its leaders’ ruling.

Kano State has become the epicentre of violent protests in the past few days, with some protesters looting shops, forcing the state government to declare a curfew.

The #EndBadGovernance protests have mainly been peaceful around the country; however, the protesters have been looting in Kano and some states.

In the statement, Mr Doguwa, a former leader of the House, said the people must bear with President Tinubu to fix the country.

He asked Mr Kwakwaso to resist inciting the people against the APC and the Tinubu administration.

“You may recall that recently, Kwankwaso, the self-acclaimed national leader of the opposition NNPP, was seen in a viral video abusing all the leaders of the APC in Kano State, of which I am one. He called us ‘Banzaye’ in Hausa – stupid people.

“I appeal to him (Kwankwaso) to stop inciting the youths into taking the law into their own hands by making unruly public pronouncements capable of breaching law and order in the state,” he said.

“I was your godfather’s colleague in the Third Republic”— Doguwa tells Jibrin

Mr Doguwa, who also served in the House in the Third Republic, rejected a warning from Mr Jibrin, representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State in the lower on the platform of the NNPP, to desist from insulting Mr Kwankwaso.

He said the former governor was his colleague in the lower chamber while the republic lasted between 1991 and 1992.

He also described Mr Jibrin as a “poor student of history” and that he should have known his (Doguwa) history with Mr Kwankwaso.

Mr Doguwa insisted that Mr Kwankwaso must respect the President and leaders of the ruling party because respect is earned.

“Kwankwaso must also be advised to shun or desist from his present attitude of abusing or embarrassing our national leaders of the APC, sometimes even making negative insinuations against His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and making wrongful indictments against the APC government.

“If Kwankwaso wants to be respected, he should also respect others. Respect, they say, is reciprocal. He must also respect other leaders who are, by all standards, not his mates,” Mr Doguwa said.

Doguwa seeks to impress Tinubu – Jibrin

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mr Jibrin for comment, he said Mr Kwankwaso was a peace-loving politician, adding that Mr Doguwa was seeking political relevance by mentioning Mr Kwankwaso’s name.

He also said the former House Leader abused Mr Kwankwaso to impress Mr Tinubu.

“The public should see Alhassan’s wild allegation for what it is — a last-ditch attempt to seek relevance and curry favour by dragging Kwankwaso’s name to impress some leaders in Abuja, thereby positioning himself as his party’s leader in Kano. It is a circus we have become used to and will not succeed.

“The plan is simply to ‘Knock Kwankwaso’s head with Tinubu’ as the only way to get federal support. That is the grand scheme on display in Kano today. We will do anything within the law and within our powers to repel this blackmail,” Mr Jibrin said in a statement signed on his behalf by his media aide, Sani Paki.

