Three mobile courts in Kano State on Tuesday ordered the remand of 632 protesters for alleged vandalism of public and government properties during the #Endbadgovernance nationwide protest.
The defendants are charged with criminal conspiracy, theft, unlawful assembly, inciting disturbance, trespass and mischief by fire.
Senior Magistrates – Ibrahim Mansur-Yola, Senior Magistrate Hadiza Rabiu-Bello, and Chief Magistrate Abba Muttaka-Dandago presided over the courts.
The court adjourned sitting until 19 August for hearing.
The State Director, Public Prosecution (DPP) of Kano State, Salisu Tahir, informed the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences on 1 August.
He alleged that on the same date, the defendants, during the #EndBadGovernance nationwide protests, trespassed, vandalised government and public properties in the state.
“The defendants broke into people’s shops and looted their goods,” the DPP told the courts.
The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provisions of sections 97, 287, 229, 336, 349 and 247 of the Penal Code.
While some of the defendants pleaded guilty, others pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Speaking to journalists after the court sitting, the Kano State Attorney General, Haruna Isa-Dederi, said the state government constituted three mobile courts to prosecute the defendants.
“I pleaded with the Kano State Chief Judge to allow the constitution of three special courts within the premises of the state police command because of the number of defendants involved.”
Mr Isa-Dederi noted that the case diary would be studied and appropriate advice given by the Ministry of Justice before the next adjourned date.
