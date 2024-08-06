The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned protesters’ attack on the party’s state secretariat.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Monday by the State APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris.

“The Zamfara chapter of the APC has condemned the attack on its state secretariat today, Monday, by miscreants who have taken over the nationwide hunger/economic hardship protests in the state.

“We recalled that the APC on Friday, cautioned the state government against allowing thugs from venting their anger on the APC and its leaders.

“Recently, thugs used the same protests to attack the residence of Sen. Sahabi Ya’u (APC-Zamfara North) in Kaura Namoda and the attempt to raze the residence of the immediate past Governor, Bello Matawalle, in Gusau,” Mr Idris said.

He further said that the party had also pleaded with security agencies to ensure the full protection of people’s lives and property.

“The most unfortunate incident happened today, Monday when the hoodlums in the name of protests forcefully broke into the APC Secretariat situated along Sokoto Bye Pass Road, Gusau.”

Mr Idris added that the protesters destroyed the facility, including glasses and doors, and carted away furniture, equipment, and building materials that were kept in the office’s stores.

“They also looted the mini secretariat at the back of the main office, where all the furniture, computers, refrigerators and other valuables were carted away.

“This is unacceptable and condemnable. We are calling on the security agencies to immediately apprehend and bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to book

“We caution our members, supporters and well-wishers to continue to remain peaceful and law-abiding,” Mr Idris explained.

(NAN)

