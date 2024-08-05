The #EndBadGovernance protests in Kaduna continued for their fifth day on Monday, with thousands of demonstrators waving the Russian flags and chanting slogans demanding the removal of President Bola Tinubu as they marched on major streets in the state.

The Monday protest was the largest in the state since the protest began on Thursday across Nigeria.

On the first day of the protest, the protesters attacked the Government House and other public buildings.

In the mayhem that followed, non-participants were harassed, with reports of lootings and vicious assaults on innocent citizens.

This outbreak of violence tainted the protest, sparking worries about further unrest.

On Monday, protesters from Kakuri, Tudun Wada, Rigasa, Unguwan Shanu, Abakwa and other areas within the metropolis stormed the popular Ahmadu Bello Way, through Ali Akilu Road, looting and breaking into private residences.

A protester who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said: “We want Tinubu to step down and Atiku Abubakar to take over the governance of the country.”

When asked why they are waving the Russian flag, the protester said they want Russia to come to their aid.

“Just like Niger, we want Russia to come to Nigeria.”

A protester disclosed to PREMIUM TIMES that over a thousand Russian flags were distributed to the demonstrators but he could not identify the sponsors.

A protester from Tudun Wada said local tailors were engaged to sew the flags.

“They gave the tailors Russian flag cloth to sew and it was a big gain for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state after the breakdown of law and order persisted.

The state commissioner of Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, announced this in a statement on Monday/ He said the decision to impose the curfew was taken after a review of the situation.

Protesters and residents have since been dispersed by security operatives in the Kaduna metropolis.

