There is cautious optimism as normalcy is gradually returning to Kano and Katsina states in the wake of the nationwide #endbadgovernance protests that began on Thursday.

In Kano State, residents adhered to the recently imposed curfew, which now runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., marking a significant shift from the previously enforced 24-hour curfew.

This adjustment has contributed to a notable improvement in the security situation in the area.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Police Command has reiterated that the government’s ban on all forms of protests, unlawful assembly and curfew throughout the state was still in force.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abubakar Aliyu, on Monday in Katsina.

He said: “The 24-hour curfew enforced on Dutsinma LGA and 12 hours from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in the remaining 33 LGAs of the state, is still in force.

“This measure is aimed at preventing further escalation of violence, vandalism, looting of private and public property, and at maintaining public safety and security.”

Mr Aliyu said that the command remained committed to enforcing the ban while ensuring that peace and order would soon be fully restored across the state.

“We are calling on the good people of Katsina State to continue to cooperate with the command as well as other security agencies in this effort.

“Your understanding and compliance are crucial to maintaining the safety and security of the state.

“We are calling on the parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against engaging in acts that are in conflict with the law, and to encourage them to remain law-abiding citizens,” he said.

Mr Aliyu added that the police were urging the public to remain calm and go about their lawful activities within the confines of the law.

“We will not hesitate to take decisive action against anyone who violates this ban.

“Let us work together to ensure peace and stability in Katsina State,” he said

NAN reports that normal business activities have already continued in Katsina metropolis and other places.

The residents were undertaking their lawful activities in all the 33 LGAs, with the exception of Dutsin-ma, where a 24-hour curfew was still in force.

(NAN)

