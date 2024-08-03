The Adamawa State Government is intensifying surveillance and planning a massive vaccination campaign against Hemorrhagic Septicaemia, a disease suspected to have caused the death of more than 1,000 cows in neighbouring Taraba.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Livestock and Aquaculture, Suleiman Aminu, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in Yola.
According to him, the disease is suspected to have killed over 1,000 cows in the Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba, which borders Adamawa.
“With the confirmed cases of the disease in Gembu, Taraba, and its spread to other LGAs, the ministry has summoned all Divisional Veterinary Officers (DVOs) to intensify efforts and conduct thorough examinations to prevent the disease from reaching Adamawa.
|
“Although samples are still being tested at the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) Laboratory in Vom, Plateau, our Taraba counterparts have confirmed that a mass vaccination will soon commence across the state,” he added.
Aminu explained that the disease was bacterial, primarily affecting cattle, buffaloes, goats, and pigs.
He noted that symptoms include high fever, swelling, especially on the neck, depression, and difficulty in breathing, and can cause death in less than 24 hours.
He mentioned that the ministry has already sent a memo to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for approval to purchase drugs for mass vaccinations.
He appealed to Adamawa residents to remain vigilant and report suspected cases to the ministry, veterinary clinics, or officials.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affected LGAs in Taraba are bordering Toungo, Ganye, Jada, Mayo-Belwa, Demsa, Numan, and Lamurde local government areas of Adamawa.
(NAN)
