Preliminary reports of damage incurred from the violent turn of the #EndBadGovernance protest of Thursday in Kano State are emerging with evidence that protesters carted away records and other essentials kept as exhibits in the State High Court.

The protesters invaded the court’s headquarters at the Audu Bako State Secretariat near the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) digital park, also looted on Thursday.

A senior court official told PREMIUM TIMES off-the-record on Friday that the rioters broke into the court’s store, stole an unspecified amount of money and guns seized from kidnappers and kept as exhibits in ongoing cases.

“Official and private vehicles parked at the premises of the state high court were razed and some vandalised by the protesters. Offices in the state high court headquarters were vandalised,” the official said.

“The (protesters) destroyed the new and old case files. They scatter everything in the buildings. Case exhibits, including guns kept in the court’s store, were also looted. Some of the burned vehicles parked at the court premises are exhibits in an ongoing case”, the official source asking not to be addressed by name because he was not authorised to speak.

The official said several essential documents kept in the court’s archives since 1963 were looted.

The official said details of the losses and damage recorded from the violent actions would be communicated to the authorities.

He said the court had inaugurated a committee to compile and report what had happened during the invasion.

The #EndBadGovernance protest turned violent in Kano on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES observed how some protesters around BUK Road ignored police advice and made bonfires with used tyres on a highway, causing obstruction and panic.

Protesters broke into several private and government stores in the metropolis and looted food items.

The protesters later converged at the Kano Government House, where they delivered their charter of demands to the governor, Abba Yusuf.

Earlier on Wednesday, Governor Yusuf, at a town hall meeting attended by the reinstated Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, backed the protests. But he advised the organisers to be civil and submit their demands to him for delivery to President Bola Tinubu.

At the meeting, also attended by the state’s council of Ulamas, traditional rulers, and the business community, Mr Yusuf said the exorbitant petroleum and electricity prices have caused severe hardship.

“Government should review electricity tariff. It is another burden on Nigerians. We call on the federal government to reduce the prices as it would ease the hardship on Nigerians,” the governor stated.

Mr Yusuf stressed the constitutional rights of citizens to express displeasure over government policies but advised the protesters to be peaceful.

“Nigerians have the right to conduct protests, but they should be peaceful. The situation in the country is what prompted the protest.

“But the protest should be peaceful. We will not condone lawlessness, a situation where people would be killed, government formations be attacked, schools attacked, Mr Yusuf had said.

