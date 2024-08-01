The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has declared a 24-hour curfew after protesters looted government buildings and individual businesses on Thursday.
The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, in a statement, said the curfew is with immediate effect.
The governor said the decision to impose movement restrictions was reached at an emergency State Security Council meeting dedicated to addressing the escalating violence and disruptions that accompanied the #EndBadGovernance protest in the state.
The governor said the majority of demonstrators voiced their concerns responsibly, but that the protest was hijacked by thugs and hoodlums who engaged in rampant looting, destruction of property, and violence against innocent citizens.
|
The governor said the violent actions, allegedly fueled by antagonistic elements, threatened the safety and security of citizens and must be addressed vigorously.
“To safeguard lives and preserve public and private property, the decision to implement a curfew was made unanimously during the emergency meeting.
“The imposition of this curfew is a necessary measure to restore order and ensure the safety of our communities,” said the governor.
“It is paramount that we protect our citizens from further harm and preserve the sanctity of our state’s institutions and businesses. The governor called on all citizens to remain vigilant and united during this challenging time.
READ ALSO: In Osun, #EndBadGovernance protesters demand review of Tinubu’s economic policies
“Let us not allow the actions of a few selfish individuals to divide us. Together, we can navigate these challenges and fortify our resolve to build a stronger, more resilient Kano State.
“All security agencies in the state have been directed to ensure full compliance with the curfew, and citizens are urged to heed this directive for their safety and the well-being of all”, the governor said.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999