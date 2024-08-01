The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has declared a 24-hour curfew after protesters looted government buildings and individual businesses on Thursday.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, in a statement, said the curfew is with immediate effect.

The governor said the decision to impose movement restrictions was reached at an emergency State Security Council meeting dedicated to addressing the escalating violence and disruptions that accompanied the #EndBadGovernance protest in the state.

The governor said the majority of demonstrators voiced their concerns responsibly, but that the protest was hijacked by thugs and hoodlums who engaged in rampant looting, destruction of property, and violence against innocent citizens.

The governor said the violent actions, allegedly fueled by antagonistic elements, threatened the safety and security of citizens and must be addressed vigorously.

“To safeguard lives and preserve public and private property, the decision to implement a curfew was made unanimously during the emergency meeting.

“The imposition of this curfew is a necessary measure to restore order and ensure the safety of our communities,” said the governor.

“It is paramount that we protect our citizens from further harm and preserve the sanctity of our state’s institutions and businesses. The governor called on all citizens to remain vigilant and united during this challenging time.

“Let us not allow the actions of a few selfish individuals to divide us. Together, we can navigate these challenges and fortify our resolve to build a stronger, more resilient Kano State.

“All security agencies in the state have been directed to ensure full compliance with the curfew, and citizens are urged to heed this directive for their safety and the well-being of all”, the governor said.

