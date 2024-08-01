The police in Kaduna State, along with the army and other sister security agencies embarked on a ‘Confidence Building Show of Force Operation’ in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The police spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, told journalists that the display was to ensure the state’s safety and security.

He said, “This operation is designed to serve as a clear warning to those who may seek to use the upcoming protest to destabilise the state.

“It also aims to showcase the capabilities and readiness of our security agencies to maintain peace and order.

“The operation saw the active participation of several high-ranking officers, including the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command.

”Others were the Garrison Commander 1 Division Kaduna, the Nigerian Air Force 453 Base Service Group Kaduna, the Commander of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps , the Commander of Kaduna State Vigilante Service among others.”

Mr Hassan explained that the primary objective of the show of force was to deter individuals with malicious intent from engaging in any form of violence during the upcoming protest.

He said, “Effective deployment of 25,000 security agencies have been made in strategic flash points to ensure strict compliance to public order.

“As formerly announced, the police will not deny citizens their constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and protests.

“The Kaduna State police command reiterates that the protest should be peaceful.

(NAN)

