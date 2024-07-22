A member of the Kano State House of Assembly, Abdul-Majid Umar, was beaten up by a mob at an event attended by the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, on Saturday.

Mr Umar, a lawmaker of the state’s ruling New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) representing Gwale Local Government Area, was attacked by some members of his constituency in the Goron Dutse area.

On Monday, the lawmaker said the deposed emir and the police had rescued him from the mob.

Mr Ado-Bayero, on Saturday, attended the annual closing prayer for peace and stability in Kano, organised by Tijjaniyya Muslim leaders at Isyaku Rabiu’s residence in Goron Dutse, in the Gwale local council area of the state.

Mr Umar sat beside the emir at the event but was attacked soon after he left the venue.

The mob reportedly accused him of supporting the bill to dethrone the emir.

The mob reportedly injured the lawmaker before he escaped into a police patrol vehicle.

Emir, police rescued me – lawmaker.

The lawmaker told BBC HAUSA Hausa Service on Monday that he was attacked by thousands of supporters of the deposed emir after he left the event unceremoniously.

He said he left the venue when he noticed it was not secure.

“After the deposed emir arrived at the event, his supporters started abusing me and my colleagues, accusing us of repealing the emirate council law 2019 that led to the dethronement of the Emir.

“The deposed emir stopped one of the palace guards who attempted to hit me. The deposed emir himself used his hand to bounce back one of the palace guards and shouted at another who attempted to hit me,” Mr Umar said.

Mr Umar said he decided to leave when he noticed he was the only government official at the event.

“I became more disturbed after I left the venue as people armed with dangerous weapons attacked me. I hastily jumped into a police vehicle. That was how I was rescued from the attack.

“Two of my supporters were injured while we were leaving the venue”, the lawmaker said.

However, one of the media aides of the deposed emir, Khalid Adamu, denied that the attackers were in the deposed emir’s entourage.

He said Mr Bayero arrived at the event with many supporters, but none of them was armed.

The Kano emirate crisis began after the lawmakers on 23 May repealed the State Emirate Council Law 2019, under which former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje created four new emirates.

On the same day, Governor Abba Yusuf assented to the bill and sacked all the first-class emirs of Kano, Bichi, Rano, Karaye, and Gaya. He reinstated Lamido Sanusi as the sole emir of Kano the following day.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the lawmaker representing Dala Local Government Area, Lawan Hussaini, who sponsored the bill, hid following a backlash.

NNPP lawmakers from the scrapped emirates are reportedly avoiding their constituencies for fear of attack.

