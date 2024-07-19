Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has presented a letter of appointment to the new Emir of Gaya Emirate, Aliyu Abdulkadir.

The emir is the only one among the five deposed emirs to be reinstated by Governor Yusuf.

This followed the assent of a new law by the Kano State House of Assembly, which allows for the creation of three second-class emirs in Gaya, Rano and Karaye.

A statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, noted that Mr Ibrahim’s reinstatement was based on merit and his commitment to serving the people of the Gaya Emirate.

The emirate comprises Gaya, Ajingi, and Albasu Local Government Areas.

“You may recall that the Emir of Gaya was the only one who accepted the will of Almighty Allah at the time when the five emirates were dissolved and all emirs deposed,” the statement read.

The Emir of Gaya arrived at the Kano Government House accompanied by all the kingmakers and other titleholders.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

