A video on social media has shown a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kano State, Abdul Majid Mustapha, being beaten by unidentified persons.

Mr Mustapha, also known as Dan-Bilki Commander, is a critic of former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the reinstated Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi.

Mr Mustapha, in recent radio programmes aired by several stations in Kano, attacked Mr Kwankwaso and the state government for reinstating Mr Sanusi. He is supporting the dethroned emir, Aminu Ado-Bayero.

In the video, Mr Mustapha was seen in handcuffs being interrogated by a group of unidentified persons who accused him of insulting the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, telling him that he is not from the state.

He denied the accusation in the same clip, adding that he is just a politician who holds contrary opinion to theirs, but that he never insulted the governor.

As he denied their accusation, the attackers started beating him, asking him to kneel down while filming him.

He pleaded with them to stop beating him, telling them he had a critical health condition.

However, the assault has sparked condemnation, with several reactions calling for the arrest of the perpetrators.

Contrary view

But reacting to the development, a former senator from Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, asked people to disregard the viral video.

Mr Sani described the video as intended to dent the governor’s image.

“The viral video going round that depicted a prominent Kano-based politician (and a) commentator being physically molested for criticising the Kaduna State Governor appeared to be nothing but a rubbish skit.

“The movie is amateurish and intended for calumnious purposes. It should be ignored,” Mr Sani said.

Kaduna govt orders investigation, denies involvement

Meanwhil, the governor of Kaduna State has denied involvement in the act captured in the video and ordered an investigation.

The governor’s spokesperson, Muhammad Shehu, said the video was intended to dent the governor’s “long history for being an advocate of freedom of speech”.

“The Kaduna State Government wishes to strongly disassociate itself from the heinous act. It is not in our character. Such barbaric acts have no place in a decent society.

“We stand for the rule of law and due process. Our administration is anchored on justice, equity, fairness, inclusivity and respect for the dignity of the human person.

“Since assuming office in May 2023, Kaduna State Government under the able leadership of Senator Uba Sani has been working assiduously to rebuild trust and give all citizens of the State a sense of belonging. We accommodate all shades of opinion and have created a conducive atmosphere for all political views to thrive.

“The Governor of Kaduna State is a long standing fighter for fundamental rights and freedoms. He has never wavered in his commitment to the promotion and protection of civil rights, rule of law and due process. He will not, under any circumstances, detail anyone to brutalize a person for holding a contrary opinion.

“His Excellency, Governor Uba Sani has therefore ordered full investigation into the alleged incident. He is determined to get to the root of the incident and will ensure that the full wrath of the law is brought to bear on anyone found culpable,” the statement stated.

