The police have banned the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as the Shi’ites, from organising gatherings in Kaduna State, including the group’s planned Ashura procession.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mansir Hassan, announced the ban in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Mr Hassan said, “The command has banned every manner of illegal protest in the state.

”This is coming on the heels of a received intelligence indicating that the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria also known as Shi’ite are planning a procession to mark the 2024 Islamic Ashura Day ceremony.

“It is an undeniable fact that the said ritual practice has in the recent past been characterised by unimaginable violence leading to the destruction of properties, injuries to persons and even loss of lives.

“It is against this backdrop that the Police command is warning the said sect members, who were since proscribed by law, to drop such a procession idea, “he said.

Mr Hassan said the police would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any person or group, especially the outlawed IMN members, that dared to violate the ban.

He said the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, Ali Dabigi, has called on all law-abiding persons to go about their lawful endeavours without fear.

He said the police would not allow the relative peace in the state to be compromised by the deviance of a few ‘renegades.’

(NAN)

