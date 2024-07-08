The Police Command in Jigawa says that three of its Senior Officers have died due to illnesses in the last two weeks.

Lawan Shiisu, the command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Dutse.

Mr Shiisu said that the officers died between 22 June and 5 July.

According to him, those who died included Salisu Salisu-Mudi (a superintendent of police), a Patrol and Guard from Babura Division, who died at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina on June 22.

Others, he said, included Asabe Muhammad (an assistant superintendent of police), the second-in-command of the Gender Desk Office of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), who died on Wednesday.

He added that the command also lost the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Yankwaahi Division, Muhammad Salihu-Koko (a chief superintendent of police), who died on Friday.

Mr Shiisu said that the command has commiserated with the families and loved ones of the deceased and prayed for the repose of their souls.

(NAN)

