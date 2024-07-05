Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has declared Monday as a public holiday to mark the beginning of the new Islamic calendar, 1st Muharram 1446AH.

The Kebbi State Commissioner for Establishment, Auwal Manu-Dogondaji, said this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

According to him, although the 1st of Muharram is on a Sunday, due to the importance of the Islamic New Year, the government decided to shift the public holiday to Monday.

Mr Manu-Dogondaji congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the advent of the new Islamic calendar and urged Muslims to sustain fervent prayers for the peace, security, and prosperity of Kebbi and the nation as a whole.

“I extend the congratulations of the governor to the entire Muslim Ummah across the globe,” the commissioner said.

(NAN)

