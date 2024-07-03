At least two people have been killed after a migration of cattle herders from Katsina State ignited clashes with crop farmers in three local government areas of Jigawa State.

The clashes started on 26 June at four villages of Kalai, Waza, Baranda and Katanga in Dutse, Kiyawa and Birnin Kudu local government areas with residents saying six people were killed but the police saying no death was recorded.

In the second incident which happened on Tuesday in Gauraki village of Birnin Kudu LGA, the police acknowledged that two persons were killed and three injured. Many farmland were also destroyed in the clashes.

The police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, said the recent hostilities were caused by migrant herders from Katsina State invited into Jigawa by indigenous herders.

Mr Adam said the police on Tuesday received information about the presence of a large number of cattle herders from Katsina State. He said the herders were sighted moving towards Safa and Gauraki villages in Birnin Kudu LGA, destroying farmlands along their route and sparking clashes in which two lives were lost.

“On receipt of the ugly report, the Area Commander of Birnin Kudu Area Command mobilised patrol teams alongside Nigeria Security And Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), and Vigilantee Group of Nigeria (VGN) and rushed to the scenes.

“Farmers were also mobilised in large numbers to defend their farmlands before the arrival of a team. Consequently, the duo attacked themselves, though, the team succeeded in dispersing the warring parties.

“As the visiting herders made off with their cows, two (2) people—one from each side—lost their lives, three (3) of the Indigenous herders’ houses were set on fire, fifteen (15) of the visiting herders’ abandoned cows were found, and five (5) Indigenous herders who were thought to have invited the herders were taken into custody,” the police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Jigawa State Government, on Tuesday, inaugurated a 27-member peace committee to check the recurring clashes.

Inaugurating the committee, the Secretary to the State Government, Bala Ibrahim, said the move is part of efforts of the state government to mitigate the clashes between farmers and herders in Baranda village and its neighbours for greater productivity in crop and livestock agriculture.

Mr Ibrahim said that the committee will educate communities on the importance of peaceful coexistence.

“For fairness and equity, all interested stakeholders are included in the committee, including traditional rulers, Imams, herdsmen, farmers, security outfits and others,” Mr Ibrahim said.

He urged the committee members to be fair and just in discharging their responsibility.

“Let me assure all the citizens of the affected communities that the committee, which is headed by the District Head of Dutse, Alhaji Jamilu Basiru Sanusi, will be just in making peace between farmers and herders in the Area,” Mr Ibrahim said.

