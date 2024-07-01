Suspected terrorists have killed five mobile police officers in an ambush in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Residents said the attack occurred Sunday morning as the officers travelled to Jibia, the council headquarters, from their base in Zandam village.

Four of the officers reportedly died at the scene of the attack, which occurred around 6 a.m., while the other died while receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina.

The terrorists reportedly stole five AK-47 rifles after killing the officers.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abubakar Aliyu, briefly said he would communicate later with our reporter but did not do so as of the time of filing this report.

However, a security report seen by PREMIUM TIMES confirmed the incident.

The security report rated the location of the attack as a high risk area and cautioned police personnel against using the highway.

Attacks by terrorists are frequent in the Jibia area of Katsina and adjoining areas in neighbouring Kaduna and Zamfara States.

Terrorists have turned Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger States into a war zone and made lives difficult for residents, mostly agrarian farmers, with impudent attacks on roads, farms and homes.

