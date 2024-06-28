The Kano State Government has launched an initiative to plant three million trees to check heat waves being experienced in the state.

The World Bank facilitated Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) initiative aims to plant the trees within the next 365 days.

The state’s ACReSAL coordinator, Dahir Hashim, said the initiative is crucial for Kano’s future. He said it will directly address environmental challenges facing the city and the communities surrounding it.

“In recent years, the air quality in Kano has continued to fall below standard and the carbon emissions caused by human activities continue to rise. This menace creates a hot and unfavourable environment to reside in or adjust to.

“With trees around, this kind of situation will not be seen. Trees are the lifeblood of any community. They provide us with clean air, regulate temperatures, prevent soil erosion, and beautify the surroundings. So also a nature based solution to the menace of climate change”, Mr Hashim said.

The official said the tree planting initiative will address the threat of heat waves that recently became worrisome in the city, and address urban flooding and desertification caused by uncontrolled felling of trees.

The official said Governor Abba Yusuf flagged off the exercise at State Road Kano with planting completed in Ahmadu Bello Way, Sabo Bakin Zuwo, Aminu Kano Way and is currently ongoing at BUK Road, within the metropolis.

“This reveals his passion and friendship with the environment which gives the ACReSAL project the courage to take this fight on.

“For this initiative, one million seedlings will be used for avenue planting and distribution to our local communities, tertiary institutions, MDAs, and public organisations to make it community-based, community-driven, and community-led. This will ensure widespread participation and empower residents to green and own their neighborhoods.

“This will see about 5,000 seedlings being planted along 10 major roads in Kano which include Hadejia Road, Audu Bako Way, Airport Road, Sharada Jaen, and some parts of Katsina Road.These trees that are so strategically placed will improve cooling, promote air quality, provide shade, and beautify the city.

“This will address desertification, promote green business, and ensure food security.”

He said the government takes the sustainability of the initiative seriously, “reasons why several locations were designed to raise seedlings for distribution to the general public annually.”

