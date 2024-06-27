A Sokoto State High Court sitting has restrained the state government from removing 10 district heads in the state.

The judge, Kabiru Ahmed, gave the order dated 13 June in exparte applications by two district heads for the maintenance of status quo ante bellum.

The complainants, Buhari Tambuwal and Abubakar Kassim, sued the Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu, the Attorney-General of Sokoto State and the Sokoto Sultanate Council.

The court asked the parties involved in the case to stay all actions and or further actions in connection with all matters dealing with and or pertaining to the removal and or dethronement of District Heads in Sokoto State (particularly the 1st and 2nd Plaintiffs/Applicants), as the District Heads of Tambuwal in Tambuwal LGA of Sokoto State and the District Head of Kebbe in Kebbe LGA of Sokoto State, respectively.

The injunctive relief is to operate against the Governor of Sokoto State, the Attorney General of Sokoto State and the Sokoto Sultanate Council pending the hearing and determination of the motion for interlocutory injunction filed before the same court and fixed for 23 July 2024, for hearing.

The court considered the applicants’ argument that the respondents’ attempt to appoint a new district head during the ongoing legal process would cause irreparable harm if not restrained.

It, therefore, granted the interim injunction to keep things as they are until the hearing of the substantive application for interlocutory injunction.

The judge, Mr Ahmad, agreed with the written address of Counsel to the applicants, Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and Ibrahim Abdullahi, also a (SAN).

The development followed the removal of some district heads by the state government.

Below is the list of district heads affected by the order

1. Buhari Dahiru Tambuwal – District Head of Tambuwal in Tambuwal Local Govt Area of Sokoto State.

2. Buhari Muhammad Abdulrahman – District Head of Illela in Illela Local Govt Area of Sokoto State.

3. Nasiru Shehu Umar – District Head of Dogondaji in Tambuwal Local Govt Area of Sokoto State.

4. Aliyu Barade – District Head of Wamakko in Wamakko Local Govt Area of Sokoto State.

5. Atiku Bello Ayama – District Head of Gongono in Tangaza Local Govt Area of Sokoto State.

6. Sule Ajiya Kalambaina – District Head of Kalambaina in Wamakko Local Govt Area of Sokoto State.

7. Abubakar Kassim – District Head of Kebbe in Kebbe Local Govt Area of Sokoto State.

8. Ibrahim Bello Dansarki – District Head of Tangaza in Tangaza Local Govt Area of Sokoto State.

9. Kabiru Marafa Acida- District Head of Alkammu in Wurno Local Govt Area of Sokoto State

10. Usman Abdullahi – District Head of Talluwa in Bodinga Local Govt Area of Sokoto State.

