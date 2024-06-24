The remains of Maryam Albishir, mother-in-law to Vice President Kashim Shettima, were on Monday laid to rest today in Kano following funeral prayers at her family residence.
The deceased, aged 69, was the mother of Nana Shettima, wife of Vice President Kashim Shettima.
She died after a prolonged illness.
Her death is undoubtedly a great personal loss for the family of Nigeria’s Vice President.
The solemn event drew a large gathering of family members, friends and associates paying their final respects.
Among them were Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, Acting Governor of Borno State Umar Kadafur, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Abubakar Kyari, and Minister of State for Steel Development Uba Ahmadu.
National Assembly members, former Borno State Governor Ali Modu Sheriff, along with several former deputy governors of Borno State, were also in attendance at the funeral.
The deceased was known as an exemplary and kind-hearted mother in her community and also a devoted Muslim.
She was respected for her wisdom, compassion, and dedication to charitable causes. Many remember her as a source of guidance and support, both within her family and in the wider community in Kano.
Stanley Nkwocha
Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications
(Office of The Vice President)
24th June, 2024
