The police have taken over the security of the main palace of the Emir of Kano, where local hunters had guarded the reinstated Lamido Sanusi.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the hunters, known locally as ‘Yan Tauri’, were drawn from across the state and deployed to the palace. Tbis followed a rumour that federal authorities planned to relocate Aminu Ado-Bayero amidst the emirship tussle.

Mr Ado-Bayero, who was removed by the state government last month, is guarded by federal security agents at the Nasarawa mini palace.

PREMIUM TIMES observed Sunday evening a team of security agents taking over the main emir’s palace, the Gidan Rumfa, where the hunters were playing card games and carrying out other activities.

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Kiyawa, could not be immediately reached Sunday evening to comment on the development. But a security source at the palace told PREMIUM TIMES they have sacked the hunters.

“Did you need me to tell you that they (hunters) are no longer here? You can see it yourself; everyone has found his way”, a police officer at the palace said.

Residents of the area also told our reporter that the hunters withdrew from the palace between Saturday and Sunday morning following a court ruling that invalidated the reappointment of Mr Sanusi as emir on Thursday.

“Some of them left behind their machetes to conceal their identity after they were asked to vacate the palace or face the wrath of the security agents”, one of the residents said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the court voided Mr Sanusi reappointment and asked the state government to halt the implementation of the Kano Emirate Council (Repeal) Law, 2024.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The judge, Abdullahi Liman, ruled that the reappointment of Mr Sanusi was null and void because the government disobeyed the court’s earlier order restraining it from taking further action on the new emirate council law of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

