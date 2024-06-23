Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and Sector 3 Operation Whirle Stroke (OPWS) have arrested a man allegedly posing as an army recruitment officer in Taraba State.

Olubondunde Oni, the acting assistant director of information of the brigade, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Sunday in Jalingo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect, Young Danladi, was allegedly attempting to scam innocent Nigerians aspiring to join the army.

Mr Oni, a lieutenant colonel, said the arrest followed a visit by the Commander of the Brigade, Kingsley Uwa, a brigadier-general, to the recruitment centre at 114 Battalion Jimilari, to assess the ongoing exercise.

“The imposter was arrested yesterday, June 22, while making attempts to collect money from aspiring recruits and promising them guaranteed entry into the Nigerian army.

“The swift action of the troops thwarted his plans, protecting the candidates from falling victim to his fraudulent act.

“During his visit, Uwa assured the candidates of a fair and transparent recruitment process.

“We are committed to maintaining a level playing field for all candidates; our recruitment will solely be on merit, and we will not tolerate any fraudulent activities,” Oni said

Mr Oni added that the brigade commander, who told the candidates that the recruitment was voluntary and free, warned them not to give money to anyone promising to help them pass the screening.

” I commend the vigilance of the troops for the arrest of an imposter because the integrity of the recruitment process is a top priority for the army.

“The suspect will be handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

” I urge all candidates and the public to report any suspicious activities related to the recruitment exercise to the authorities.

”This will help ensure that only the most qualified candidates are inducted into the Nigerian army,” Mr Oni quoted the commander.

(NAN)

