The Zamfara State Government has inaugurated some major township roads designed to upscale the status of the state capital, Gusau.

Governor Dauda Lawal said the roads were all constructed within one year of his administration as governor of the state.

A former Bauchi State governor, Adamu Mu’azu, who was invited by the governor to commission the roads on Friday, commended the Zamfara governor for initiating various road projects in the state.

Mr Lawal who was sworn in as governor on 29 May 2023, claimed that the condition he met Gusau upon assumption of office was unbefitting of a state capital. He vowed to give the town a comprehensive facelift.

A statement by the spokesperson to Governor Lawal, Sulaiman Idris, listed the commissioned township roads as including Freedom Square to Nasiha Chemist Junction, from Freedom Square to the Government House, as well as from the Government House to Lalan and to Gada-Biyu, all in Gusau.

Delivering his speech at the commissioning ceremony, Governor Lawal said that for the first time in 28 years, since Zamfara State was created, Gusau has now begun to look like a proper state capital.

“To the glory of Almighty Allah, therefore, we shall be commissioning the road from Freedom Square to Nasiha Chemist Junction, Freedom Square to Government House, all contracted to Ronches Nigeria Limited, and Government House to Lalan Gada-Biyu carried out by Triacta Nigeria Limited. These are some of the township roads constructed by my administration from when we took office.

“What we are about to commission today is the second in a series of many. By the time we finish our plans for the urban renewal programme, all of us will be proud to call Gusau our state capital. Similarly, we will improve all infrastructure across the 14 local government areas of the state.”

Earlier, Mr Mu’azu expressed his delight over the execution of the projects initiated by Mr Lawal’s administration. Mr Idris, the governor’s spokesperson, quoted the former Bauchi governor to have extolled Governor Lawal as a prudent and result-oriented leader.

“Today, I stand with a lot of pride and gratitude to Allah for the commendable projects that Governor Dauda Lawal has undertaken.

“The remarkable aspect of these roads is that they are of the highest quality by global standards. I can assure you that these are very durable roads because Triacta does not compromise on standards,” Mr Mu’azu said.

