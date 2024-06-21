The Kano State government has cautioned the residents of the state on the use of rainwater for drinking and other domestic activities.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Abubakar Yusuf, according to a statement by the ministry’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the rainy season usually comes with cholera complications and urged residents to be cautious in using the water.

He said some states in Nigeria have reported cases of cholera “; thus, it is necessary to warn and remind the people that prevention is better than the cure.”

Mr Yusuf, a medical doctor, said people must always examine what they take, most importantly vegetables, fruits and drinking water, to avoid taking contaminated food or water.

“It is important for people to understand that the raining water at the beginning of the rainy season is unclean. If one must use it, it must be purified using water treatment substances, including boiling and filtering, before use. This will help greatly to safeguard people against the bondage of cholera”, he admonished.

“The commissioner also enjoined people to always wash vegetables and fruits thoroughly with clean water consumption because they are mostly purchased from the markets with little cleanliness.

“He then assured the stance of the administration of Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf to continue giving all the needed attention to the care of the people of the state, as health is one of the aspects that the Governor accords maximum priorities.

“To this end, Dr Labaran urged people to report to the nearest health facility as soon as possible whenever they fall ill, praying for the safety of Kano state and its people against cholera and other illnesses, noting that “We have to protect ourselves before we get Allah’s protection,” the official warned.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by an intestine infection with vibrio cholera. The disease is highly infectious and primarily spread through contaminated water and food.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced a resurgence of cholera cases across countries in Africa, East Asia, America, Europe, and the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Nigeria is not mentioned in the WHO bulletin, but it has reported a number of infections, especially within the period in review.

However, the country, very recently, has been experiencing a spike in the number of recorded cases.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Nigeria has recorded 65 confirmed cases, with 30 deaths from 1 January to 11 June, across 96 local government areas in 30 states.

A total of 1,141 suspected cases has been recorded in 2024 from 10 states, including Lagos, where state authorities confirmed the outbreak.

