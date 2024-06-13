The Federal High Court Thursday says it has jurisdiction to entertain the suit filed against the reinstatement of Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

The court in suit number FHC/KN/CS/182/2024 has ordered the state government and other parties involved to stop the implementation of the state’s new emirate law that reinstated Mr Sanusi, pending the hearing of the substantive case.

A title holder in the Kano emirate, Aminu Dan’agundi, filed the suit.

Mr Dan’agundi, who holds the traditional tile of Sarkin Dawaki Babba, (senior counsellor), joined the state government, the state House of Assembly and its Speaker; the Attorney-General of the state; the state Commissioner of Police; the Inspector-General of Police; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; and the State Security Service (SSS) as respondents.

However, counsel to the respondents argued that the federal court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the matter, as chieftaincy affairs are on the residual list of the Nigerian constitution.

However, the judge, Abdullahi Liman, on Thursday ruled that the applicants’ claims were predicated on alleged fundamental rights breaches and not on chieftaincy issues.

On that ground, Mr Liman said his court has an inherent jurisdiction to entertain, hear, and make determinations on the case.

Mr Liman ruled that his court had jurisdiction when he entertained the suit and still has jurisdiction to continue hearing it.

The state House of Assembly on 23 May repealed the State Emirate Council Law 2019 under which former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje split Kano Emirate into five distinct units.

The repeal of the law means the dissolution of the four emirates created in 2019 – Bichi, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye – and the sacking of their emirs.

The development restored Kano as the only state in Nigeria with a single emirate council, aside from Sokoto which also has the Sultan as the only paramount ruler.

