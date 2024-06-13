The police have banned the Sallah durbar procession during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Kano State.

There has been tension in the state since last month after the state government repealed the emirate council law, scrapped four of the five emirate councils and reinstated Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

The deposed emir, Aminu Ado-Bayero, is challenging his removal and has been staying at the mini palace of the emir in defiance of the directive of the state government that he should move out.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said in a statement on Thursday that the decision to ban the popular traditional ceremony was taken after consultations indicated a possible breakdown of law and order.

“This is part of the commitment to the sustenance of the peace by the Kano State Police Command in conjunction with all the relevant security stakeholders.

“In furtherance, a ban has been placed on ALL DURBAR activities throughout the State for the upcoming Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

“This measure is taken as a result of a series of security reports obtained and wide consultations made with relevant security stakeholders to ensure the safety of the larger community,” the police spokesperson said.

However, the police advised worshippers to conduct their normal Eid Prayers at the various designated Eid prayer grounds, as traditionally done.

The police also congratulated the Muslim faithful and all law-abiding residents of the state on Eid-El-Kabir Sallah and said adequate security is in place to ensure law and order in all parts of the state before, during and after the festive period.

“On a final note, the Command encourages continued collaboration and cooperation from all stakeholders to collectively work together to build a safer and more secure environment.

“The Command also urges everyone to keep reporting any suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station or through the following Kano State Police Command emergency contact numbers:- 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, or log-in to the NPF Rescue Me Application available in the Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms,” the police said.

The Emirate Crisis

The state House of Assembly, on 23 May, repealed the State Emirate Council Law 2019, under which former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje split the Kano Emirate into five distinct units.

The repeal of the law means the dissolution of the four emirates created in 2019 – Bichi, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye – and the sacking of their emirs.

The development restored Kano as the only state in Nigeria with a single emirate council, aside from Sokoto which also has the Sultan as the only paramount ruler.

Governor Abba Yusuf reinstated Mr Sanusi as the Emir of Kano after deposing Mr Ado-Bayero.

