A terrorism kingpin operating in Kaduna and other northern Nigeria states, Buharin Yadi, has been killed by Nigerian security forces.

The state’s Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Aruwan said Mr Yadi was “one of the deadliest bandit leaders terrorising Northern Nigeria in the last decade, and has met his bitter end at the hands of security forces.

“The troops of Sector 6 Operation Whirl Punch rained down fire on the kingpin known as Buhari Alhaji Halidu (alias Buharin Yadi) and his cohorts, abruptly terminating their ignominious spell of terror.

“Halidu was neutralized in a fierce battle with the troops (under the coordination of their Commander, also the General Officer Commanding of One Division Nigerian Army, Major General MLD Saraso) which took place around Idasu forest at the boundaries between Giwa LGA of Kaduna State and Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State”, Mr Aruwan said.

He said the troops began the covert operation in response to intelligence reports on terrorists’ movement from Samunaka, Saulawa area of Katsina State.

“On advancing to Samunaka, the troops found the settlement destroyed and cattle killed, evidence of recent criminal activity by the bandits.

“A ferocious battle quickly followed, as approaching terrorists were pounded with artillery rounds at Hayin Almajiri. The troops then fought bravely through an ambush, to attain their objective. Initial assessments indicate that at least 36 bandits were eliminated in the engagement”, Mr Aruwan said in the statement.

Mr Aruwan said It was eventually verified that one of those killed was Kachalla Buharin Yadi.

“The kingpin, Mr Halidu (also known as Buharin Yadi or Buhari Janar) and the brigands under his command had been unleashing terror on citizens in Kidandan/Galadimawa general areas of Giwa LGA, Sabon Birni/Kerawa general areas of Igabi LGA,” he added.

His reign of terror extended to Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State, and indeed some parts of Niger and Zamfara states, Mr Aruwan added.

“Buharin Yadi was involved in large-scale cattle rustling, arms trading and drug trafficking. He had led his gang in the pillaging of communities and the slaughter and kidnapping of thousands of citizens in Kaduna and neighboring states.

“The merciless bandit was also known to have links with other deadly terrorist groups in the North-east and North-west,” Mr Aruwan added.

He said the breakthrough brought to an end a manhunt by security forces for this terrorist, which stretched more than five years ago.

“The news of his demise spread like wildfire, triggering massive relief and widespread celebrations among locals spanning Kaduna and Katsina states”, he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Aruwan said Governor Uba Sani was delighted with the development.

He said the governor described it as a pointer to the bravery, pro-activeness and sheer efficiency of the troops involved.

“The Governor commended the GOC, Major General Saraso for his sterling leadership, and lauded the troops for the comprehensive victory. Governor Sani reassured security forces in Kaduna State of his unflinching support and the continued collaborative stance of the Government.

“Members of the public are hereby informed that some of the terrorists sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter. Citizens in the general area and beyond are therefore enjoined not to render assistance (medical or otherwise) to individuals carrying suspicious injuries, but to immediately report such to security agencies.

“The Kaduna State Security Operations Room is available 24 hours a day to receive reports of this nature on the phone lines 09034000060 and 08170189999.

“Special operations against bandits continue in the general area. Citizens are urged to continue to volunteer supportive information to the security forces and the government”, the official stated.

