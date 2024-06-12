Several traders along IBB Way in Kano metropolis, on Wednesday, abruptly closed their businesses as some of their colleagues protested against an eviction notice.

Sources said the state government plans to demolish shops and stalls in the area.

The incident resulted in chaos as the police patrolled the area firing teargas to dispersed the traders and street urchins.

The Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) had on Monday issued a 48 hours notice to the traders to leave the area.

The chairperson of the traders association, Yakubu Muhammad, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday, that the KNUPDA had issued the notice to traders whose shops are located close to shops demolished last year around the Eid prayer ground.

Mr Muhammad said the place was allocated to them over 18 years ago by the Kano Emirate Council on the recommendation of the late Galadima of Kano, Tijjani Hashim.

The traders claimed that government later formalised the allocation of the shops and stalls to them.

“The place was allocated to our members to check criminal activities such as phone snatching and other immortal activities being perpetrated at the places’’, Mr Muhammad said.

“We are many here, mostly youths, how can you attempt to separate these guys from their businesses? You know this will portend danger for the state,” NAN quoted the trader as saying.

“We are still trying to come to terms with the exact offence we committed that prompted KNUPDA to chase us from where we run our lawful businesses to fend for our family.

“We supported this government. We voted for it during the 2023 election. The best empowerment this government can give us is to allow us to continue with our businesses at the Eid prayer ground,” he said.

The state government had not spoken on the development as of the time of filing this report.

