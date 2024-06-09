The Katsina State Government said it has collected N4.08 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the first quarter of 2024.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Dikko Radda, Ibrahim Kaula, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Katsina.

According to him, the figure indicated a 227 per cent increase compared to the N1.79 billion generated during the same period in 2023.

He attributed the feat to the administration’s unwavering commitment to plugging leakages in the state’s financial system.

Mr Kaula added that Mr Radda’s administration had strategically positioned the state to not only exceed its current capacity but also to shatter revenue projections.

“Estimates indicate that the state is poised to surpass the N20 billion mark in internal revenue generation for the year 2024.

“A feat that seemed unimaginable in previous years when the range hovered between N10 billion and N14 billion,” he said.

Mr Kaula added that at the heart of this financial renaissance lies Mr Radda’s visionary ‘Building Your Future’ policy document, a blueprint that had paved the way for groundbreaking initiatives.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He listed the initiatives to include the State Treasury Single Account (TSA) and the recently implemented E-tax billing system.

“These reforms have not only streamlined tax and revenue collections but have also fostered an inclusive environment, ensuring that no stone is left unturned in the quest for economic growth.

“One of the key catalysts for this extraordinary success has been the administration’s unwavering commitment to plugging leakages in the state’s financial system.

“By identifying and addressing these vulnerabilities, Gov. Radda’s team has effectively stemmed the tide of revenue loss, paving the way for an unprecedented influx of resources,” he said.

According to the CPS, Mr Radda’s overarching objective is to empower the state to achieve fiscal self-sufficiency.

This will enable it to offset its monthly and annual wage bills solely through internally generated revenue by the year 2027.

Mr Kaula expressed confidence that at the current pace of progress, that ambitious goal may be realised even sooner than anticipated.

He said, “The state government had set an example for others to follow, proving that with undeterred commitment and innovative solutions, even the most daunting obstacles could be overcome.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

