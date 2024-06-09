Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has promised to reposition education in the state to make it deliver on expected targets.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Yusuf spoke in Kano while declaring a State of Emergency in Education on Saturday in Kano.

He said it was unfortunate that the previous administration did not do much to provide a very conducive environment for teaching and learning in public schools in the state.

Mr Yusuf said such action left no fewer than 4.7 million students sitting on bare floors in primary schools across the state.

The governor said there were deficiencies in basic teaching tools, inadequate resources, and the struggles of teachers and students with outdated equipment.

He said with the support of critical stakeholders such as the National Union of Teachers, his administration would achieve the delivery of quality education by its institutions.

He said his administration would deploy enough resources to tackle the challenges of out-of-school children in the state.

“My administration is committed to making education a top priority and a lasting legacy for future generations”, he said.

He described the appropriation of school premises for private commercial ventures by the previous administration as a flagrant breach of communal trust.

(NAN)

