The Senate on Thursday called on President Bola Tinubu to review the strategies adopted by security agencies in the fight against terrorism, kidnapping and other insecurity challenges in the North-west region.

It also urged President Tinubu to consider the deployment of additional security personnel to the identified hotspots to ensure the protection of lives and properties in the region.

The call was a sequel to a motion sponsored by Nasiru Daura (APC, Katsina North) during the plenary.

The motion was also co-sponsored by other 20 senators from the region.

The states in North-western Nigeria are; Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

Motion

Mr Daura, while presenting his motion, said the states in the North-west have been experiencing banditry attacks which have resulted in the loss of lives, kidnapping, displacement of communities and disruption of economic activities.

He said the attacks would continue in the region until the federal government reviews its security strategies.

The senator, therefore, asked the Senate to consider urging President Tinubu to review his administration’s strategies.

Mr Daura also prayed the Senate to urge relevant security agencies to collaborate with respective state governments, local communities, traditional leaders and stakeholders to gather intelligence and enhance security operations in affected areas.

Contributions

The majority of the senators who contributed to the motion supported it.

Aminu Tambuwal (PDP, Sokoto) urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency on the security situation in the North-west states to enable security agencies to decisively deal with the terrorists.

Mr Tambuwal, a former governor of Sokoto State, also urged security agencies to be proactive with their strategies.

The Minority Leader, Abba Moro, expressed concerns over the insecurity in the region.

Mr Moro (PDP, Benue) said the Ninth Senate under the leadership of Ahmed Lawan, organised a security summit and came up with recommendations on how the menace of insecurity could be best addressed but nothing had been achieved.

Mohammed Muntari (Katsina South) said bandits have taken over many communities in the North-west.

Mr Muntari warned that if nothing is done, the terrorists may take over the whole region.

Abdullahi Yahaya (Kebbi North), lamented that bandits have overtaken the entire North-west and North-central states.

Similarly, Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) quoted unconfirmed data that the estimated number of bandits terrorising the country is about 10,000.

Ireti Kingibe (LP, FCT), Abdulaziz Yar’Adua (APC, Katsina Central); Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) also contributed to the motion.

Speaking on the motion, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary, commended President Tinubu for the fight against insecurity.

The senators voted overwhelmingly in support of the motion when the deputy senate president put it to vote.

