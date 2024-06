Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has appointed 51 more aides and changed the portfolios of three of his special advisers.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Bala Ibrahim, on Wednesday.

The reassigned special advisers are Hudu Babangida, Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Affairs (Dutse Emirate) now Special Adviser to the Governor on Senior Citizens Affairs; Samaila Dawaki, Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Affairs (Hadejia Emirate) now Special Adviser to the Governor on Micro Finance Banks; and Lawan Garba (Bullet) Special Adviser on Inter-Party Affairs reassigned to Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Affairs.

Mr Namadi also approved the appointments of two new Special Advisers, eight Senior Special Assistants and 49 Special Assistants.

Below are full list of the newly appointed Special Advisers

1. Dr. Usman Muhammad Jahun

Special Adviser on Security Matters

2. Muhammad Baffale Abbas

Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Affairs

The appointed Senior Special Assistants are:

1. Abdulmajid Ismail

Senior Special Assistant on Revenue

2. Aminu Sani Babura

Senior Special Assistant on Land Matters

3. Muhammad Adamu Sarawa

Senior Special Assistant on Small and Medium Enterprises

4. Bala Idi Kazaure

Senoir Special Assistant on Inter-Party Affairs

5. Zakari Ya’u Garba

Senior Special Assistant on Social Security

6. Muhammad Adamu Dansitta

Senior Special Assistant on Agric Business NGOs

7. Abdullahi D. Guri

Senior Special Assistant Senior Financial ManagemenInter-Partyingare

Senior Special Assistant on Youth Mobilization (Ringim Emirate)

Those appointed as Special Assistants are as follows:

1. Idris Adamu Auyo

Special Assistant on Revenue II

2. Fatima Musa Isah

Special Assistant on Women Empowerment

3. Ibrahim Kwaciri

Special Assistant on Youth Mobilisation

4. Nasiru Muhammad Chamo

Special Assistant on Renewable Energy

5. Ahmed Kwaimawa

Special Assistant on Culture II

6. Adamu Mai Dabino Babaldu

Special Assistant on Small and Medium Enterprises II

7. Muhammad Usman Wurno

Special Assistant Stakeholders Engagement

8. Hashim Hashim Gumel

Special Assistant on ICT II

9. Ibrahim Abdu (Shana)

Special Assistant on Guidance and Counseling

10. Bello Dan Sokoto

Special Assistant on Rural Development II

11. Adamu Dan Fulani Gafaya

Special Assistant on Nomadic II

12. Abubakar Suleiman Marke

Special Assistant on Political Mobilization

13. Aisha Sabo (Momi)

Special Assistant on Women Mobilization II

14. Auwalu Ibrahim Sansani

Special Assistant on STOWA

15. Biyuta Gudinya

Special Assistant on Political Mobilisation

16. Ismaila Yusuf Garbau (Youth)

Special Assistant on Stakeholders Engagement

17. Dauda Ali Gabarin

Special Assistant on Large Scale Farmers

18. Salisu Sani Koni (Roni)

Special Assistant on Stakeholders Engagement

19. Muttaqa Gujungu

Special Assistant on Social Media

20. Salmanu M. Yunusa

Special Assistant on Polling Units I

21. Abdullahi Aliyu Kiyawa

Special Assistant on Polling Units II

22. Abdullahi Magaji

Special Assistant on Community Mobilization

23. Chief Gabriel

Special Assistant on Non- Indigene I

24. Ibrahim Yahaya Pastor

Special Assistant on Non-Indigene II

25. Amina Umar

Special Assistant to Her Excellency, the Wife of the Governor

26. Alhaji Basiru Abdullahi

Special Assistant on Youth Mobilization

27. Muhammad Abdu Dutse

Special Assistant on Presumptive Tax

28. Comrade Balarabe Alhassan

Special Assistant on Youth Mobilization

29. Alhaji Muhammad Danrabdi

Special Assistant on S.H.E

30. Zainab Bashir (Zeebash)

Special Assistant on Women Empowerment

31. Fatima Kaila (Wini)

Special Assistant on Women Entrepreneur

32. Salisu Muhammad Hadejia

Special Assistant on S.H.E

33. Ibrahim Umar Kwatalo

Special Assistant on B.E.P

34. Ya’u Maigari Bajida

Special Assistant to Hon. Commissioner for Water Resources

35. Adamu Muhammad Shamsuddeen

Special Assistant to Hon. Commissioner for Justice

36. Alhaji Ibrahim Malam Aujara

Special Assistant to Hon. Commissioner for Works and Transport

37. Isah Datti Gantsa

Special Assistant to Hon. Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning

38. Saifullahi Dansabo

Special Assistant to Hon. Commissioner for Special Duties

39. Ahmed Habu Takatsaba

Special Assistant to Hon. Commissioner for Basic Education

40. Mutari Muhammad Chama

Special Assistant to Hon. Commissioner for Local Government

41. Abubakar Umar

Special Assistant to Hon. Commissioner for Finances

42. Isah Yunusa Muhammad

Special Assistant to Hon. Commissioner for Land

43. Saleh Garba

Special Assistant to Hon. Commissioner for Environment

44. Dr. Zurki Ibrahim

Special Assistant to Hon. Commissioner for Higher Education

45. Mubarak Tijjani Babura

Special Assistant to Hon. Commissioner for Commerce

46. Muhammad Yusuf

Special Assistant to Hon. Commissioner for Agriculture

47. Dogo Muhammad Kirikasamma

Special Assistant to Hon. Commissioner for Health

48. Abdulhamid Yakubu

Special Assistant to Hon. Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture

49. Aminu Dauda

Special Assistant to Hon. Commissioner for Women Affairs

The statement said appointments of the appointees to serve the State in this capacity are based on merit, competence and personal integrity.

The SSG said, “While congratulating you, may I remind you that it is your responsibility to prove to the people of Jigawa State that you are indeed worthy of adding value to the service of the State”.

He urged all the appointees to work diligently for sound execution of this administration’s policies and programmes.

The statement revealed that all the appointments take immediate effect.

Ismaila Ibrahim Dutse

Public Relations Officer

Office of the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State

June 5, 2023

