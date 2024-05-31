The death toll from the 15 May attack on a mosque at Gadan, a community in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State, has risen to 21, an official has said.

Residents said they have buried at least 21 victims, mostly aged persons since the incident occurred last week.

A resident of the community, Shafi’u Abubakar, had sprayed the mosque with fuel, locked worshippers inside and set it ablaze. The police initially said Mr Abubakar used a petrol bomb, but locals believed no explosive device was involved.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that one person died while on admission at the Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital following the incident that affected almost 40 worshippers, including children.

But more victims receiving treatments at the Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital in Kano have since died. On Thursday, the figure rose to 21 after four more victims died.

The Chairperson of Friends of the Hospital (a civic group), Bature Abdulaziz, told reporters about the situation on Thursday when he led some members of the Kano Business Community on a sympathy visit to the community.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who was also in the community on a sympathy visit, announced a donation of N15 million to the relatives of the victims and the community.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Additionally, in response to the community’s request, I donated N10 million for the purchase of land to be used as a burial ground and N5 million for the injured and families of the deceased, Mr Jibrin said.

Mr Jibrin also pledged to build a modern mosque for the community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

