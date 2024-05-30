Six terrorists have been killed during an exchange of gunfire with soldiers in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Thursday.

He said troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army and Operation Whirl Punch killed the terrorists and arrested three other suspects during special operations.

According to him, the troops conducted a special fighting patrol to the Galadimawa general area of the LGA after intelligence reports alerted of terrorist activities in the area.

Mr Aruwan said the troops set up an initial position at Sabon Sara village, where it was discovered that insurgents had abandoned a herd of rustled cattle as they hastily escaped from the location.

According to him, the troops recovered the cattle and handed them over to locals before continuing the advance.

“The troops then sighted insurgents at the Market Square of Galadimawa. A swift exchange of fire resulted in six insurgents being neutralized by the troops,” he said.

Mr Aruwan added that a further search of the market area led to the arrest of three suspected collaborators and informants believed to be offering logistic assistance to the criminal elements.

He said two motorcycles and four mobile phones were also recovered.

“Receiving the report, Governor Uba Sani congratulated the troops – under the leadership of the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army, and Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Major General MLD Saraso – for the breakthrough.

“The governor urged the security forces to pursue a thorough investigation towards dislodging more criminal networks.

“He said special operations will continue in the general area and other locations of interest,” the statement highlighted.

