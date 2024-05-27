The Kano State High Court has ordered the police to evict the dethroned Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero, from his palace.

The court also ordered Mr Ado-Bayero and his four colleagues in Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye Emirates to stop parading themselves as emirs.

The court issued the interim injunction on Monday, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, and the Kano State House of Assembly.

Earlier on Thursday, the Federal High Court had restrained the state government from implementing its new emirate council law that reinstated Emir Lamido Sanusi and dissolved the five emirates created by the preceding administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in 2019.

The state high court judge, Amina Aliyu, gave the latest order after hearing an exparte application by counsel to the applicant, Ibrahim Wangida.

“That an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the 1st 2nd, 3rd 4th & 5th Defendants either by themselves, servants, privies, and or any other persons or officers serving under them or acting in connection with any other person from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“That an order is hereby granted to the extent that the Commissioner of Police Kano State should immediately take the palace of the Emir of Kano situated being and lying at State Road Kano and evict the 1 Defendant/Respondent from the said palace pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated 24 May, 2024.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“That an order of this Hon. Court is hereby granted restraining the 1st 2nd 3rd 4th & 5th Defendants from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye in the interest of peace in Kano pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“That an order is hereby made that 1- 5th Defendants be through the office of the Commissioner of Police, Kano State who is to ensure immediate implementation of the order of the Hon. Court in the interest of justice.”

The judge fixed 11 June, for hearing of the motion on notice.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Governor Abba Yusuf signed the law that abolished the emirates of Gaya, Karaye, Rano and Bichi.

The governor also reinstated Mr Sanusi, who was dethroned in March 2020, as the emir of Kano.

However, the dethroned emirs, rejected their removal, citing the order of the federal court.

He has, since arriving in Kano on Saturday, occupied the mini palace in the Nassarawa quarters of the city while the reinstated emir, Lamido Sanusi, is at the main Rumfa House palace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

