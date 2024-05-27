The Kano State Government on Monday said it has received the order issued by the Federal High Court stopping the implementation of the state’s new emirate council law.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how the state House of Assembly on Thursday passed a bill for the dissolution of the five emirates created by the administration of former governor Abdullahi Ganduje.
A day after, Governor Abba Yusuf signed the law and abolished the emirates of Gaya, Karaye, Rano and Bichi.
The governor also reinstated Lamido Sanusi, who was dethroned in March 2020, as the emir of Kano.
However, one of the dethroned emirs, Aminu Ado Bayero of Kano, rejected his removal, citing the order of the federal court.
A title holder in Kano Emirate, Aminu Dan’agundi, approached the court challenging the scrapping of the emirates and reinstatement of Mr Sanusi.
The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi, acknowledged the receipt of the court order Monday morning.
Mr Dederi told BBC Hausa service that the government was looking at the court order.
“This court injunction has generated controversy until this morning at about 10 a.m. We received it from an official of the Federal High Court
“We received the court order, let’s wait for our response and court pronouncement,” he said.
Meanwhile, there is tension in the state as the dethroned emir, Mr Ado-Bayero, and the reinstated Mr Sanusi are holding court in different palaces.
Residents of Gaya, Bichi Rano and Karaye, where the emirates were dissolved and their first-class emirs sacked, have also been holding peaceful protests against the development.
