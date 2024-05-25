The police have said it will obey a court order restraining the Kano State Government from repealing Kano Emirate Council Law 2019, which has seen the dethronement of all the five emirs in the state and opened the door for the return of Lamido Sanusi as the emir in the state.
Governor Abba Yusuf reinstated Mr Sanusi on Friday, a day after the state House of Assembly passed a bill that scrapped the four emirates created under the 2019 law.
This was in defiance of an order of the Federal High Court in Kano, which, on Thursday restrained the authorities from implementing the new emirate law.
In the order issued by Justice AM Liman in suit number FHC/KN/CS/182/2024, the court asked the state government and the other parties involved to stop the implementation of the law, pending the hearing of the substantive case.
|
A title holder in Kano emirate, Aminu Dan’agundi, filed the suit to challenge the government’s decision in the matter.
But Governor Yusuf, after handing Mr Sanusi his letter of reinstatement, vowed to report Justice Liman for issuing the order while not being in the country.
However, the state commissioner of police, Muhammad Gumel, at a press conference attended by the head of security agencies in Kano, said the agencies will implement the court order to the latter.
He asked all parties involved to obey the court order. He said the security agencies in the state will ensure peace and order and arrest anyone who causes a breach.
