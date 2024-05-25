There is tension in Kano as rival supporters of the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, and his deposed predecessor, Aminu Ado-Bayero, besieged the palace with dangerous weapons, as the deposed emir returned there Saturday morning.

PREMIUM TIMES saw dozens of armed thugs at the palace amidst speculation that the reinstated Emir Lamido Sanusi was about to return to the palace.

Some supporters were singing in support of the deposed emir while others wearing red caps, who are supporters of Mr Sanusi, were also making their presence felt. Many in the groups were armed with dangerous weapons.

Earlier, Governor Abba Yusuf ordered the arrest of Mr Ado-Bayero, for allegedly creating tension in the state.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the state, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest the deposed Emir with immediate effect for disturbing public peace and attempting to destroy the relative peace the state enjoys” the government statement said.

While Mr Bayero is in the palace accompanied by security officials and supporters, Mr Sanusi has settled at the guest house of the emirate council in Nasarawa area of the city.

More stories to follow.

