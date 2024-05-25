The reinstated Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, has commended Governor Abba Yusuf and the state House of Assembly for restoring the state to only one emirate with a first class emir.

Mr Sanusi said both the governor and the lawmakers have rightly preserved the traditional institutions, unlike in some other northern Nigerian states where he said the institutions have been bastardised.

He stated this after being presented with his reinstatement letter by Governor Yusuf at an event at Government House, Kano on Friday.

“The Arabians used to say that in everything we witness, there is a lesson that shows us that God is there. Whatever happens to an individual is preordained by Allah, and for those who are sensible enough, it’s a lesson.

“God is one, and whatever He does, nobody can change, and what He doesn’t do, nobody can.

“About 10 years ago, in this same place, former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso gave me my appointment letter as the Emir of Kano. Today, after 10 years, I am here again receiving a reappointment letter from Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“Time will not permit long talks. Whatever we needed to say, we said when we were leaving. We made it clear that God has preordained the time and cause for everything and everyone. He gives leadership to whom He wants and at the time He wants. When He gives, no one can take it away, and when He takes it away, nobody can bring it back.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“My Governor and our assembly members, you will not understand the gravity of what you did for the history of Kano and the country at large. Among Kano Emirs, it started from Bagauda over 1000 years ago. In these years, there was only once that we had an emir, Muhammadu Koguna, who was overthrown and came back after some days. This shows that in 1000 years, there has been no case like what happened now.

“In the northern part of this country, we have seen in different states how politicians have balkanized emirates, with a state with one emir becoming 20, some 19. In states of northern Nigeria, there are local governments with two or three first-class emirs, all because the system has been destroyed.

“This thing that has been brought to Kano, had it been allowed, one day we would wake up with Emirs of Kumbotso, Bichi, Fagge, and 44 Emirs. So what the government and the assembly did is a rescue mission,” Mr Sanusi said.

The state government on 9 March 2020 dethroned Mr Sanusi on the grounds of insubordination, and he was replaced by Aminu Ado-Bayero, who was transferred from Bichi emirate to Kano.

Mr Sanusi is now officially the 14th and 16th emir of the ancient northern Nigerian city, having served in two different dispensations.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, 62, was initially installed in 2014 by then Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is the political godfather of current Governor Yusuf.

He succeeded Ado Bayero, the father of the man who was appointed following his own removal, and who has now become his own predecessor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

