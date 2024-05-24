The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, on Friday, said he reinstated Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano despite being restrained by a court because the judge who issued the order was not physically present in Nigeria to issue it.

The governor said he would report the judge to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum for alleged abuse of court orders. He spoke while presenting a reinstatement letter to Mr Sanusi.

Before the presentation of the reinstatement letter to Mr Sanusi on Friday, a judge of the Federal High Court in Kano, on Thursday, restrained the governor and the state government from implementing the new emirate law under which Mr Sanusi was reinstated.

The law, passed on Thursday by the state House of Assembly and assented to immediately by Governor Yusuf, dissolved the four emirates carved out of the Kano emirate in 2019 and removed the emirs.

But in a Thursday ruling, Justice AM Liman, in suit number FHC/KN/CS/182/2024, ordered the state government and the other parties involved to stop the implementation of the law, pending the hearing of the substantive case.

A title holder in Kano emirate, Aminu Dan’agundi, filed the suit to challenge the government’s decision.

But the governor in the Hausa version of his speech while presenting the letter of reappointment to Mr Sanusi, said that the judge, Mr Liman, was not physically present in court to stop the reinstatement.

“The person (Mr Liman) that issued the court order was in America but he is ordering us to stop what we are doing. This issue of abuse I must present before the Governor’s Forum so that we can tackle it accordingly.

“We are agents of following due process, that’s why we did what we did openly before everybody. Those that are meant to maintain that rule of law must follow that also,” the furious governor said.

Now that he has received his letter of reappointment, Mr Sanusi is expected to resume work at the emir’s palace after the Jummat prayer.

