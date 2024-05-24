The Federal High Court in Kano has restrained the Kano State Government from implementing the new emirate law under which Lamido Sanusi has been reinstated as the Emir of Kano.

The law, passed on Thursday by the State House of Assembly and assented immediately by Governor Abba Yusuf, dissolved four emirates of the state and removed the emirs.

Governor Yusuf, on Thursday, reinstated Mr Sanusi four years after he was deposed, after signing the bill repealing the State Emirate Council Law 2019 that gave the state five emirate councils.

The four additional emirates were created by the immediate past administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who also appointed the five emirs after removing Mr Sanusi.

Mr Yusuf said he reinstated Mr Sanusi in fulfilment of a campaign promise. The governor said the new law provided for the reinstatement of Mr Sanusi and the removal of the former emirs of Kano, Gaya, Karaye, Bichi and Rano.

In his Thursday judgment, Justice AM Liman, in suit number FHC/KN/CS/182/2024, ordered the state government and the other parties involved to stop the implementation of the new emirate law pending the hearing of the substantive case.

A title holder in Kano emirate, Aminu Dan’agundi, filed the suit to challenge the government’s decision.

Mr Dan’agundi, who holds the traditional tile of Sarkin Dawaki Babba, (senior counsellor), joined the state government, the state House of Assembly and its Speaker; the Attorney-General of the state; the state Commissioner of Police; the Inspector-General of Police; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; and the State Security Service (SSS) as respondents.

The court granted: “An order of interim injunction of this honourable court suspending, not giving effect to, not implementing the operation of the Kano State Emirate Council (repeal) Law, 2024 (1445 A.H.), as they affect all offices and institutions of the Emirates Council created pursuant to the provision of the Kano State Emirate Council Law, 2019 (1441 A.H.).

“This Honourable Court restraining the 5th to 8th (security agencies) from enforcing, executing, implementing and operationalizing the Kano State Emirate Council (repeal) Law, 2024 (1445 A.H.)

“In the alternative to relief 3 above, an order of of interim injunction of this honourable court for the maintenance and preservation of the subject matter and or the preservation of status quo by all the parties to this suit, pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Motion before this Honourable Court as well as an AN ORDER of accelerated hearing of this matter.

“The 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th respondents are hereby directed to ensure and maintain the peace and security in the state pending the determination of this application,” the judge ruled.

The court adjourned the case to 3 June for hearing of the fundamental rights application.

Mr Sanusi was installed as the Emir of Kano in 2014 by then Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is now the leader of Governor Yusuf’s New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

His installation followed the death, after a lengthy reign, of Ado Bayero.

In 2020, Mr Sanusi was removed for alleged insurbodination to the government of then Governor Ganduje. The son of Mr Sanusi’s predecessor, Aminu Ado Bayero, was installed as the 15th emir of Kano, after four emirates were carved out of it to end its status as the sole emirate of the state.

