Nigerian Army troops of Operation Whirl Punch have killed four terrorists, including a notorious terrorist leader, Dogo Bangaje, in Giwa Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the development was reported to the state government over the weekend.

“According to the operational feedback, the troops conducted the special fighting patrol first to Tumburku village and then projected the same to Sabon Sara, both in Giwa LGA.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the troops sighted bandits fleeing the latter location and engaged the criminals in hot pursuit.

“The troops neutralised two of the bandits, and recovered a range of items including a motorcycle, a mobile phone, gas lighters, tobacco, assorted charms, and a polythene bag containing petrol.

“Another leg of the operation was conducted at Basurfe village, Southwest of Kindandan. The troops fought through an ambush and forced the bandits to flee on motorcycles.

“A vigorous pursuit resulted in two more bandits neutralized. The troops further exploited the area and dislodged a camp serving as a treatment area for the insurgents,” Mr Aruwan said.

Mr Aruwan said ranges of dangerous weapons were recovered by the security operatives following the encounter.

“Recoveries made at the location included two AK47 rifles, one pump action rifle, three magazines, 16 rounds of ammunition, one Improvised Explosive Device (IED), two radios and one motorcycle, as well as cigarettes, drugs and medical accessories.

“The reports revealed that one of the bandits neutralized in the operations was a notorious bandit leader Dogo Bangaje, who was eliminated alongside a close associate yet to be identified,” Mr Aruwan said.

Receiving the report, Governor Uba Sani praised the troops under the leadership of GOC 1 Division and Commander Operation Whirl Punch, MLD Saraso, a major general, for their efforts.

The governor congratulated the soldiers on the remarkable breakthrough, Mr Aruwan said.

“The Governor urged the security forces to sustain the momentum towards flushing out criminal elements from the area.

“Citizens are urged to report suspicious persons seeking medical attention in the general area to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room, via the lines 09034000060 and 08170189999,” he said.

