Former Kano State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Muaz Magaji, has criticised Governor Abba Yusuf for embarking on the construction of two new flyovers in the state capital at a total cost of N27 billion.

Mr Magaji who served under the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje described the projects as a misplaced priority.

Governor Yusuf on Sunday laid the foundation for the construction of one of the flyovers at Kofar Dan’agundi in the Kano metropolis, at a cost of N15 billion. He said the facility would enhance traffic flow in the ancient city, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature.

“The governor who visited the project site on Sunday in company of some cabinet members, affirmed his administration’s eyesight to transform the city centre to status of a mega city.

“Recall that Governor Yusuf in December, 2023, awarded the multi-billion naira project to CCG Nigeria Limited with completion period of eighteen months. The multiple projects was awarded alongside another high impact interchange bridge at Talidu roundabout also in the city centre, to ease traffic congestion”, Mr Bature said.

However, Mr Magaji, in a series of Facebook posts in Hausa language, said Kano no longer needs flyovers.

He also accused the government of bloating the cost of the flyover.

“The truth of the matter is that, previously, we reasoned with the flyovers constructed in the state. But in this current situation, there are other priorities that are above the flyovers. Unless……. N15 billion for the construction of one flyover? Hana!” Mr Magaji wrote.

“Only one flyover costing N15 billion, in a single junction, in a single area, in this situation? Is it possible?” Mr Magaji queried the government in another post.

PREMIUM TIMES tried unsuccessfully to speak with Mr Bature over the concerns raised by Mr Magaji but the phone contact of the governor’s spokesperson didn’t connect on Monday.

Criticism of flyovers not new in Kano

Ironically, a former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwakso, who is the political godfather of current governor Mr Yusuf, had in March 2021 opposed the construction of new flyovers in the state, also describing it as a misplaced priority.

The Ganduje administration had obtained a N20 billion loan to build a flyover at Hotoro Roundabout in the Kano metropolis.

Mr Kwankwaso, in an interview with BBC Hausa Service, said education, not flyovers, was what the people needed most in the state.

“If you are in government there are important projects that you have to focus your attention on always. Education, health, and so on are very important that you cannot play with.

“While flyover is just a mere thing. During our administration, we constructed all the flyovers with the state’s money” Mr Kwankwakso said at the time.

Sources of fund for the new Kano flyovers

Unlike Mr Ganduje who took a loan to build the flyover at the Hotoro Roundabout, Mr Yusuf said he is using local government funds for the two that he is building.

PREMIUM TIMES reported last December how Mr Yusuf flagged off the construction of two flyovers at a cost of over N 27 billion in the metropolis.

The flyovers, located at ‘Kofar Dan’agundi’ on the BUK Road and ‘Tal’udu junction,’ are being financed from the state and local government joint accounts because that “has been a tradition in the state,” Mr Yusuf said in response to the controversy over the use of local government funds for the projects.

“It has been the tradition from my predecessors to finance such gigantic projects through the joint- account managed by the state and local governments,” the governor said at the ceremony, according to a statement by Mr Bature in December.

Meanwhile, an internal memo earlier revealed that the payment would be shared on a 30/70 ratio between the state and the 44 local governments in the state.

The memo dated 18 December, from the office of the Accountant-General of the state, directed the Commissioner for Local Government, who is the state’s Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam, to release about N16 billion for the construction of the Dan’agundi flyover.

“Your Excellency kind indulgence is hereby invited to note that, at its sitting held on 29 November 2023, the Executive Council has approved the award of contract to Messrs CGC Nigeria Limited at the figure of N15,974,203.99 to be paid finance by the state and local government joint arrangement at the ratio of 30 per cent and 70 per cent respectively.

“Accordingly, the Executive Council has directed the Ministry of Finance to release advance payment to the tune of N6,389,742,881.59 under a genuine Advance Payment Guarantee (APG) from a reputable Bank to enable quick mobilisation of the contractor.

“The state government is paying over N1.9 billion for the advance payment while the local government councils will pay over N4.4 for the advance payment to the contractor,” the memo stated.

The flyover at the Tal’udu Junction will cost over N11 billion, making a total of over N27 billion for the two projects.

