The Kano State government has said an object that hit a journalist at the Government House premises Friday evening was not a stray bullet.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, in a statement to reporters, described the report of a gunshot as “one-sided and false.”

Naziru Ya’u, attached to the governor’s press crew, was hit in the arm by an object which a news platform reported to be a stray bullet.

In the incident, which occurred at about 6 p.m. On Friday, Mr Ya’u, a staffer of the state-owned Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV), said he felt a sharp pain in his arm.

It was later discovered at the Government House Clinic that he had been hit by a stray bullet, according to Solace Base, a Kano-based online newspaper.

“A medical personnel at the clinic said the reporter was lucky because the bullet was shot not at close range.

“Following the incident, police officers stationed at the Government House have initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to this alarming event”, the newspaper reported.

Denial

However, Mr Bature said Mr Ya’u’s injury was not from a bullet but from “metal debris emanating from an ongoing construction at the Kano State Government House.”

He assured journalists covering events at the Government House that they are safe and are not under any threat.

“The attention of the Kano State government has been drawn to a one-sided media report on social media revealing that a journalist, with the state television station attached to the Government House was hit by a stray bullet.

“The incident, which occurred amidst a flurry of misinformation, sparked widespread concern and speculation regarding the safety of journalists covering events at the Government House.

“However, the government would like to emphatically say that journalists are not under threat in the Kano Government House,” Mr Bature said.

“It is however worthy of note to caution journalists to ensure credible sources while reporting any development and avoid unnecessary sensational angles that can mislead the public.

“For clarity purposes, Naziru Yau, the reporter of the state television station was not hit by any stray bullet. Instead, he sustained injuries from the metal debris emanating from an ongoing construction at the Kano State Government House, an area that has been barricaded for caution.

“The truth of the incident emerged when medical professionals at the Government House Clinic disclosed the true nature of Mr Naziru’s injuries”, the statement said.

“We thereby dispel any rumour that had sparked outrage and call for increased safety measures for journalists covering sensitive events.

“We also need to underscore the importance of accurate reporting and thorough investigation in mitigating misinformation and maintaining public trust.

“In response to the incident, Sanusi Bature, the Director-General Press at the Kano State Government House has assured the public of their commitment to ensuring the safety of all individuals within the premises and the state in general.

“Additionally, I:have pledged to review and enhance existing safety protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“As investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident, we urge the public to refrain from spreading unsubstantiated claims and to rely on verified information from credible sources,” Mr Bature stated.

PREMIUM TIMES tried unsuccessfully to speak with Mr Naziru, but his known phone number was switched off Saturday afternoon. Some of his colleagues at the Government House also declined to comment on the incident.

